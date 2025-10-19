Israel has launched a new wave of air strikes in southern Gaza and suspended humanitarian aid deliveries into the territory, accusing Hamas of carrying out attacks in “blatant violation” of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed late Sunday that the strikes targeted what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described as “terrorist infrastructure” in Rafah and other parts of southern Gaza.

“Hamas carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces beyond the yellow line, the area our troops have withdrawn to in accordance with phase one of the US-brokered deal,” the spokesperson said.

“This is a bold violation of the ceasefire, and we will respond firmly.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly ordered defence and security officials to “act forcefully against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.”

In a swift response, Hamas denied any involvement in the alleged attacks and accused Israel of breaking the agreement.

“We affirm our full commitment to implementing everything that was agreed upon, foremost among which is the ceasefire in all areas of the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said in a statement.

“We are unaware of any events or clashes taking place in the Rafah area… Contact with our remaining groups there has been cut off since the resumption of war in March of this year.”

The militant group added that it believes Israel is “fabricating pretexts to justify its crimes.”

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health said at least eight people have been killed and three others injured in the past 24 hours “as a result of direct Israeli targeting.” Ten more bodies have been recovered, though rescue operations remain hampered.

“Victims remain under the rubble and in the streets as ambulances and crews cannot reach them,” the ministry said.

Since the Trump-brokered ceasefire took effect on October 10, the ministry said 35 people have been killed, 146 injured, and 414 bodies recovered.

It added that Gaza’s total death toll has now risen to 68,159 since Israel began its military campaign in October 2023, following the Hamas-led assault that killed about 1,200 Israelis and saw 251 people taken hostage.

Local medical sources said six Palestinians including Yahya al-Mabhouh, a commander of Hamas’s elite al-Qassam Brigades in Jabalia were killed in an Israeli air strike on the town of al-Zawaida in central Gaza.

A doctor at al-Aqsa Hospital said seven others were injured in the same strike, which hit the entrance of a makeshift seaside café set up inside a tent.

Eyewitnesses told the BBC that explosions were also heard across parts of central and southern Gaza.

The killing of al-Mabhouh marked one of the most significant losses for Hamas’s elite forces since the ceasefire began.

“In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, the transfer of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip has been halted… following Hamas’s blatant violation of the agreement,” an Israeli security official said.

Hundreds of aid trucks had been entering Gaza daily since the ceasefire began. The decision comes just two months after UN-backed experts confirmed famine conditions in the territory due to earlier restrictions on aid.