The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Gaza’s biggest hospital – Al Shifa, is “nearly a cemetery” with bodies piling up inside and outside.

Dozens of premature babies and 45 kidney patients needing dialysis cannot be treated properly due to a lack of power, a spokesperson from the UN health agency said.

Fighting has been raging close to the hospital in recent days, with severe fuel shortages impacting treatment.

Israel has accused Hamas of having a command and control centre under the hospital, which the facility and Hamas deny.

Meanwhile, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned its humanitarian operations in Gaza will “grind to a halt” in 48 hours when it runs out of fuel.

Israel started striking Gaza after the Hamas attacks on October 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

The Hamas-run health ministry said more than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then, of whom more than 4,500 are children.