The director general of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu has said Nigeria’s commitment to the full liberalisation of Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) of the the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) cannot be overemphasised.

He stated this in Abuja yesterday at a workshop on African Aviation Market Integration, with the theme “African Wants to Fly”, noting that the theme is quite unique as it celebrates the soaring aspirations and boundless potential of the African continent in the world of aviation.

SAATM is a catalyst for the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement through the movement of people and goods across the continent.

Speaking at the event, Nuhu said “this year’s Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) Week will afford states the opportunity to identify the status of implementation of the YD/SAATM while encouraging member states and all partners to join hands in the implementation of SAATM.

“ The YD Week will also encourage African Airlines to take full advantage of the benefits of SAATM and expand their operations across Africa. It is hoped that the week would further inspire members states that have not joined SAATM to do so without conditions to enable them proceed with the accelerated implementation of SAATM.

“I am so delighted with the number of high-level personalities that have joined Nigeria today at this historic occasion of 24th Yamoussoukro Decision Day Anniversary Week. Your presence at this event has resonated with the importance of the SAATM initiative to the growth and development of air transport in Africa, and its potential to enhance air connectivity in Africa.”

Also speaking, the secretary general of Africa Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), Adefunke Adeyemi said: “this workshop on the Regulatory Instruments of the YD/SAATM is the fifth in the series that have been organized by the AUC and AFCAC. Organizing this workshop Is in direct compliance with the Assembly Decision in 2018 for the AUC and AFCAC to create awareness and dissemination of key continental aviation frameworks especially the Yamoussoukro Decision Regulatory and Institutional Texts, the African Civil Aviation Policy (AFCAP), as well as undertake capacity building of Member States and RECs on application and domestication of those instruments.

“Therefore, this workshop will provide you the opportunity to discuss in details the content of the SAATM regulatory instruments and share experiences of your states in the application of these regulatory instruments as well as receive perspectives from key partners on the key strategies and key opportunities for accelerated implementation of the SAATM.”