The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, has inaugurated the first meeting of the Global Alliance for the implementation of the two-state solution to the lingering Israeli-Palestinian crisis, on Wednesday, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s leadership in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

The coalition, announced last month in partnership with international allies, aims to mobilise global support for a viable, sustainable two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Opening the meeting, Prince Faisal welcomed the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, alongside international delegations dedicated to peace-building efforts.

Addressing the escalating violence in Palestine and Lebanon, Prince Faisal condemned what he called the mounting Israeli violations, emphasising the urgent need for the international community’s intervention to halt such actions that threaten regional stability and the potential for a peaceful two-state outcome.

Prince Faisal called for an immediate ceasefire, advocating for the release of hostages and detainees and the establishment of accountability mechanisms to address ongoing violations. He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for UNRWA’s crucial role in delivering humanitarian aid amid the ongoing challenges in the Palestinian territories.

Prince Faisal urged the global community to bolster efforts toward preserving the two-state solution as the foundation for long-term peace in the region. He outlined Saudi Arabia and its regional partners’ commitment to practical, time-bound steps to resolve the conflict, emphasising the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state and ending the occupation.

The Kingdom’s concerns extend to Lebanon, where ongoing Israeli aggression threatens sovereignty and regional peace.

In line with the joint Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on November 11, 2023, and under the directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia reiterated its condemnation of actions undermining Palestinian and Lebanese security.

As a follow-up to the developments, the Kingdom announced its intention to convene a joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on November 11, 2024, to discuss the continued Israeli aggression against the Palestinian territories and the Republic of Lebanon, and the ongoing developments in the region.