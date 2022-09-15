After sustained aerial bombardments and elimination of terrorists, surviving fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have buried 26 members in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists were eliminated on September 9, in a coordinated air strike by the Nigerian military on two camps of the ISWAP in Sigir and Yarwa Kuwa on the fringes of Lake Chad.

According to intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad from top military sources and made available to LEADERSHIP, the damage assessment by reliable sources revealed that scores of the terrorists were killed in the airstrikes.

The sources noted that combat aircraft attacked a gathering of the terrorists in Sigir, eliminating nine of them instantly while a building that was converted to a mosque and a storage facility was destroyed.

The sources said that another air strike was conducted at Yarwa Kura, leading to the neutralising of 17 terrorists while many others were wounded.

He said, “Both locations had earlier indicated a large presence of the adversaries after intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

According to him, week-long sustained intensified intelligence-led Air Strikes, heavy artillery bombardment, and ground offensives by the Nigerian Military troops of Operation Hadin Kai on the identified hideouts and enclaves of the terrorists in the North Eastern Sambisa Forest in Borno state have exerted so much pressure on the fighters and totally disoriented them.

“But as the jihadist continue to relocate from one hideout to another, the Air force, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its offensives against them until they are no more,” the top military sources said.