Suspected ISWAP terrorists have killed the chairman of the hunters’ group at Garjang Village in Damboa local government area of Borno State.

Sources, according to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, said the incident occurred at about 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Habu Dala, 53, was abducted from his home by the terrorists, who took him through Mulharam to Forfot Villages in Damboa LGA.

Villagers were mobilised in search of Dala but they later found his corpse bearing gunshot wounds.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and the hunters’ group visited the scene.

The remains of the deceased hunter were evacuated to the General Hospital Damboa, where he was certified dead and later released to his family for burial in accordance with the Islamic rites.