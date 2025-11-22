Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has urged the Nigerian government to take decisive action against perpetrators of attacks on Christian communities.

In a statement posted on X, Meloni condemned the latest outbreak of violence, describing the attacks as heinous and unacceptable. She urged authorities to strengthen security measures and ensure those responsible were brought to justice.

“We strongly condemn the renewed violence that took place today against Christian communities in Nigeria,” she wrote.

“Religious freedom is an inviolable right, we ask the Nigerian government to strengthen the protection of Christian communities and all religious communities and to prosecute those responsible for these heinous attacks.”

Meloni said Italy stands in solidarity with the families affected and communities living in fear due to religiously targeted violence.

“Italy expresses all its closeness to the victims and to the communities in Nigeria who today feel in danger because of their religious beliefs,” she added.

Her comments come amid a rising wave of kidnappings and killings across Nigeria.

On Friday, 303 pupils and 12 teachers were abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Niger State, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The surge in violence has placed Nigeria in the global spotlight, attracting international concern over the safety of its citizens.