Italy’s Mattia Furlani secured the gold medal in the World Long Jump Championship on Wednesday, achieving a personal best leap of 8.39 metres.

The event took place under the humid skies of Tokyo, where the 20-year-old athlete made history by becoming both the youngest and the first Italian to win this prestigious title.

Furlani, the reigning world indoor champion, soared to victory with a remarkable jump on his fifth attempt, showcasing his speed and skill on the runway.

His performance outshone that of the heavily favoured Miltiadis Tentoglou, who, despite being the world leader this year with a top jump of 8.46 metres, failed to qualify for the final rounds.

Tentoglou, the defending world and double Olympic champion, struggled with a jump of only 7.83 metres, placing him 11th among the competitors and missing out on the opportunity for further attempts.

Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle, who was crowned world champion six years ago and earned a bronze medal in 2023, finished in second place with a leap of 8.34 metres.

Completing the podium was China’s Shi Yuhao, who secured the bronze medal with a jump of 8.33 metres.