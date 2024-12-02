The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has voiced his support for the financial autonomy for local governments in Nigeria, asserting that decentralisation was vital for grassroots development.

Oshiomhole spoke while addressing participants at a forum on local government autonomy organised by the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution on Monday.

His remarks came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on July 11, 2024, which grants financial independence of local government councils in the country.

The former governor of Edo State emphasised the significance of character, governance, and accountability in the management of public resources. He underscored the critical role local government chairmen play in the development of their communities due to their closeness to the people. Oshiomhole urged them to channel funds into critical projects such as roads, hospitals, and other essential infrastructure.

In a humorous yet pointed observation, Oshiomhole remarked, “It’s better to have 774 local government chairmen who are thieves than one big thief.” He argued that such a structure would allow every local government in Nigeria to potentially produce one or two billionaires, spreading resources across communities instead of concentrating wealth in the hands of a few.