The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports suggesting that it would continue with the collation of the Abia State governorship election results in Abuja.

Recall that INEC had on Monday suspended the collation of the results in some parts of the State and Enugu State over security concerns.

On Tuesday, speculations were rife that the results had been taken to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, with unnamed sources saying the collation would now be concluded in the nation’s capital.

But, INEC national commissioner and chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to inquiries on the social media reports, said “it’s fake news.”

It will be recalled that INEC office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs on Sunday, March 19, 2023 and its officials were held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area.

Okoye had stressed the review of the results for the governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East in Enugu State.

Okoye said review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

The statement reads in part: “The Commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.”

Consequently, the Commission said it has suspended the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated.

“We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected states,” he added.