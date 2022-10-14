The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was only discharged by the court but not acquitted.

The AGF in his reaction to the Thursday’s judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja quashing the charges against the IPOB leader, said it’s not over yet for Kanu.

In a statement signed and released by Malami’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, the AGF said the court’s decision was on a single issue that bordered on rendition.

He said, “The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu. For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issues that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”