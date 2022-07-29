Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, on Thursday, described the impeachment threat against President Muhammadu Buhari by opposition members of the National Assembly as self-serving.

Kachikwu in a statement by his media office in Abuja, said before Buhari should heed the call of the National Assembly to resign, the leadership of both chambers must resign first.

He said his position has become imperative because the “National Assembly is complicit in the failure of government in the country” which has resulted in the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Kachikwu said, “I was very amused to hear some Senators and Members from the lower house call for the President to be impeached.

“This is a self-serving call. The same people who have refused to do their jobs in the last three years have just woken up to realize that the President should be impeached.

He said the National Assembly is complicit in the failure of the current administration, saying they should ask their leadership to resign before calling on President Buhari to resign.

The ADC Presidential flag bearer lamented that the checks and balances enshrined in the nation’s Constitution never envisaged that Nigerians would be saddled with a spineless and self-serving legislature.

“Yes, Buhari has failed and should resign or be impeached but he failed because the legislature failed in their duties,” he said, adding that the entire leadership of the National Assembly should also resign or be impeached.

He described what is happening as a double-edged sword where the accused and the accuser are guilty of same issue.