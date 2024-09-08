In a world marked by increasing uncertainty, adversity, and spiritual trials, a cleric, Pastor Korede Komaiya, of the Master’s Place Church, has warned Christians of the risk of living a ‘powerless life’.

Delivering a thought-provoking sermon on Sunday, the cleric stressed the critical need for believers to seek and operate in divine power. Addressing his congregation, Komaiya, who is also known as Pastor KK, warned of the dangers of living a life devoid of spiritual authority and urged Christians to recognise that their destinies were dependent on the power backing them.

Titled, ‘The Essence of Power in the Life of a Believer’, Pastor KK’s sermon was a clarion call to action. “Every destiny is at the mercy of the power backing it,” he proclaimed, reminding the congregation that without God’s power, their lives are left exposed to spiritual attacks and the forces of darkness. He painted a picture of the world as a “jungle filled with wickedness,” emphasising that it is too dangerous for any Christian to live without the protection and authority that comes from divine power.

Pastor KK underscored the importance of recognising the role of spiritual power in overcoming life’s challenges. “It is too risky to be powerless,” he warned, stating that the struggles, obstacles, and impossibilities we face are often rooted in a lack of power. He explained that without the greatness of God’s power, believers are left vulnerable to the enemy, and overcoming life’s trials becomes a far greater challenge. He called on Christians to stop merely explaining or rationalizing their difficulties and instead focus on accessing and walking in the divine power that can bring about real change in their lives. “Stop explaining things, you need to walk in power,” he said passionately.

Pastor KK went on to emphasised the transformative nature of God’s power. “Power eliminates impossibility; anywhere you see impossibility, it’s a mark that there’s not yet a corresponding required power of the highest,” he explained. He challenged the congregation to view their limitations and setbacks not as permanent roadblocks but as areas in need of divine intervention. For Pastor KK, impossibilities are not fixed realities but are simply waiting for believers to tap into God’s power to overcome them.

The heart of the sermon was an urgent message: believers must intentionally seek divine power to navigate the complexities of life. “With power, nothing is impossible,” Pastor KK declared, reinforcing the idea that spiritual authority unlocks limitless potential. He encouraged the church to rise above human limitations, trust in God’s power, and understand that through His strength, they can conquer any situation.