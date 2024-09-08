The Nigerian Army has described the reports of alleged mass resignation of soldiers due to corruption and low morale as baseless.

A statement by the Army Spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu described the report as a deliberate attempt to sew the seeds of disaffection and anger, as well as denigrate the patriotic service of personnel and reputation of the Nigerian Army.

He stated that service in the Nigerian Army, like most militaries worldwide,” is voluntary and not conscriptive” hence, allowing individuals to disengage at will.

He said, “Personnel are at liberty to disengage from time to time in accordance with laid down procedures as contained in the Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service (Officers/Soldiers) alike.

He said, “Discharge from the Nigerian Army is routine and in line with laid down procedures”.

Adding “Only in an unorganised army would the discharge of personnel be handled haphazardly; hence, the compilation and release of names routinely, as must have been observed in the case of the Nigerian Army over the years. This process allows for personnel who are about to either mandatorily or voluntarily disengage to adequately prepare and process entitlements, emoluments, pensions, and gratuity for the period of service to the nation”.

He explained that contrary to the report, reasons for the discharge of personnel are confidential, ranging from “voluntary disengagements, medical grounds, the pursuit of other professions of interest and endeavours, and community service, amongst others,”.

He continued that allegations that soldiers are resigning enmasse due to welfare issues were “a gross misrepresentation of reality and certainly not the true picture. Instead, Nigerian Army recruitments are highly competitive and even oversubscribed,”.

He said, “Contrary to the insinuations in the report, Nigerian Army personnel are highly motivated, and their welfare is a top priority under the visionary leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja”.

He reiterated that within one year of the current leadership, significant strides have been made to improve the living standards and the overall well-being of personnel and their families.

He highlighted the Affordable Housing Option for All Soldiers Scheme – AHOOAS, launched nationwide, allowing personnel to choose where to live and own decent post-service accommodation.

He said, “This initiative underscores the Nigerian Army’s commitment to ensuring that personnel enjoy dignified post-service life”.

The Army spokesman stated further that the NA is currently undertaking massive rehabilitation of existing and construction of new infrastructure across Nigerian Army formations, units, and barracks to ensure a conducive working and living atmosphere for troops and their families.

He added that allowances have been regularly paid as when due for soldiers deployed in operational theatres.

“This is aside from the regular free airlifting of troops proceeding on leaves and passes, as well as free medical evacuation of injured troops for local and foreign treatments. Military hospitals and medical centres are equally receiving remodelling and upgrading of equipment for efficient service delivery to personnel and their families.

“These are in addition to combat enablers injected into all theatres of operations across the country to enhance troops’ operational effectiveness and ensure adequate force protection. Personnel capacity development is also receiving adequate attention, as both officers and soldiers are engaged regularly in training activities to build their capabilities in consonance with global best practices.

“Therefore, the allegation of widespread resignation due to poor welfare is not only unfounded but also irrational. The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of its personnel. It is, however, appalling to witness concerted attempts to distort the truth for sensationalism in the media,” Nwachukwu said.

The statement therefore, called on media organisations to verify the information before publication and avoid being tools of disinformation, adding that the Nigerian Army will continue to prioritise the welfare and morale of its personnel, ensuring they remain motivated and fully equipped to carry out their duties in defence of the nation.