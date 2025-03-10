The president of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Oghogho Musa, has called on institutions and individuals to implement more policies and programmes that promote women’s empowerment and inclusion.

Mrs Musa made the call during the Health Walk organised by DEPOWA on Saturday in Abuja to commemorate the 2025 International Women’s Day with the theme “Women and Health #Accelerate Action.”

She said the theme of the year resonates deeply with the association as it strives for a more inclusive and gender-equitable society, adding that progress is being made towards achieving gender equality.

According to her, women and girls around the world continue to face numerous challenges, including discrimination, violence, female genital mutilation, unequal access to opportunities and lots more.

She said, “Despite these challenges, women have consistently demonstrated their resilience, determination and collective action.

“We have seen firsthand the impact women have when they serve and lead. From the battlefield to the boardroom, women are breaking barriers.

“At DEPOWA, we are committed to empowering women, promoting women’s empowerment and providing support to women and families in need.

“Today, we are not only celebrating the achievements of women but also recommitting ourselves to the pursuit of gender parity.

“We are calling on institutions and individuals to accelerate action and implement more policies and programmes that promote women’s empowerment and inclusion,” she said.

Mrs Musa thanked first lady Oluremi Tinubu for her motherly support of DEPOWA through her Renewed Hope Initiative and women’s empowerment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DEPOWA President led the wives of officers, soldiers, ratings, and airmen of the Armed Forces and police, as well as other paramilitary agencies, in a health walk.