The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity (Sahara Deck) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting gender equality and advocating for equal opportunities for women in all sectors of the society.

In a statement issued by Chike Onyia, Steerer, Sahara Deck, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, NAS joined the global community in celebrating women with a Walk for Justice, underscoring the urgent need for equal opportunities for women across all sectors of our nation.

“This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action”, reminds us that true progress can only be achieved when women are given equitable access to education, employment, leadership, and decision-making roles.

“Despite their immense contributions to society, many women face systemic barriers limiting their potential and economic empowerment, and this year’s theme emphasises the urgency to expedite progress toward gender parity,” the statement read in part.

As part of its advocacy efforts, NAS has urged key stakeholders, including government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and community leaders, to push for policies that protect women’s rights and eliminate discrimination.

NAS called on all sectors of society to join the movement toward gender equity by implementing policies that support women’s advancement, ensuring policy and legal reforms,economic empowerment,addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV),representation in leadership and decision-making,education and skills development,media & cultural shifts,as well as strengthening institutional support.

The National Association of Seadogs remained dedicated to fostering a just society built on fairness, justice, and equality, where everyone—regardless of gender—can thrive and contribute to national development.