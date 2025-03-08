Mohamed Salah scored two penalties as Liverpool came from behind to beat rock-bottom Southampton for the second time this season and moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds were miles below their best after their energy-draining late win at Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday – but all that matters at this stage of the season is results.

This takes them one step closer to the title and leaves Saints still in danger of the lowest Premier League points total ever.

The visitors allowed themselves to dream when Will Smallbone took advantage of a huge mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to slot in from a tight angle.

But Reds boss Arne Slot made a triple substitution at half-time and Liverpool were much improved.

Darwin Nunez, perhaps fortunate not to be one of the ones replaced at the break, slotted in from Luis Diaz’s cutback.

And then the Uruguayan striker was fouled by Smallbone for a penalty, which Mohamed Salah predictably dispatched with style.

Liverpool fans started singing “now you’re going to believe us, we’re going to win the league” after that.

Salah also netted another spot-kick late on, for his 27th goal of the season, after the video assistant referee spotted a Yukinari Sugawara handball.

Second-placed Arsenal have two games in hand – including Sunday’s match with Manchester United – but it is impossible to see anyone overhauling Liverpool.