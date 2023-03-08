As the world celebrates the 2023 International Women’s Day, UN Ambassador, Dr Enape Victoria Ayishetu has extolled the virtues of women in the society, calling for more rights and gender equality.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Amb Ayishetu said women should be valued, celebrated and given special treatment always, as without them there is no home; children; society etc.

She said; “They are to be given their rights, honoured in the society, recognized for leadership position and not to be victimized because of their gender.”

The statement reads:

PRESS RELEASE DURING THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION BY AN ACCREDITED UNITED NATION PEACE AMBASSADOR FOR NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATION IN SPECIAL CONSULTATIVE STATUS ON ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCIL (ECOSOC) AMB.DR.(MRS) ENAPE VICTORIA AYISHETU,PhD

It’s International Women’s Day today. It is a significant day for Women all across the world. It is observed every year on March 8th. It is a focal point for the women’s rights movement, which focuses on gender issues, women’s maltreatment, and other topics. The theme for this year is “DIGITAL: INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY FOR GENDER EQUALITY,” according to the United Nations (UN). The key goals are to emphasize the relevance of technology in bringing gender concerns to light. The United Nations began honoring International Women’s Day in 1977, when I was pretty young.

The inaugural International Women’s Day was observed in the early 1900s on February 28th, with fifteen thousand women marching through New York City demanding their rights, which included better pay, voting rights, and shorter hours. The second took place in Europe, and the third in Austria, and then Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. As a result, the United Nations established March 8th as the annual date for celebration.

The topic of gender inequality and discrimination against women in society is International Women’s Day. The majority of women’s rights are being taken away, stolen, and seized against their will simply because they are females. It is a day to honor the accomplishments of women in society. It honours women achievements and raising awareness about bias. It is a time to embrace and anticipate achieving gender equality on a global scale. The International Women’s Day promotes gender equality, justice, and women’s empowerment. Several women have been abused by men for just no rational reasons, yet it quiet unfortunate. It’s time to recognize the global social, cultural, economic, and political accomplishments of women.

The term “woman” evolved over time and is now used to differentiate gender in various parts of the world, but not to imply inferiority or superiority of any kind. Women is the plural of the word woman. Some people use it to detest or degrade women in certain civilizations. Women are nation builders. According to the Secretary General of the United Nations, women constitute 50% of human resources, ranking second only to males with high potential. In an ideal arrangement, women are both wives to men and home managers. They serve as pillars behind their men and supplement their strength. Women are unique beings that constantly stand by their men in both beautiful and ugly conditions.Men build houses, but women build homes. To our greatest disappointment, however, some men still view women as inferior, less intelligent, forgotten, undervalued, discounted, unworthy, abandoned, and second-class citizens. This is unfair.

A lady is an adult female. A woman is a female human who was born as a child, baby, or infant and proceeded through the biological growth process till adulthood. From a toddler to a girl, then to a young woman and finally to a woman. The term “woman” is derived from the old English word “WIFMANN”. WIF represents a female, whereas MANN represents a human male. The WO signifies wif, hence the combination of WO and MANN formed the term WOMAN. This implies that the word WOMAN is incomplete without the word MAN, which is an interesting notion. So, in my perspective, it is acceptable to remark that WOMAN refers to a man’s wife. But, this does not make a lady less valuable, rather the two complements each other.

Every woman is made up of unique characteristics that make up her essential essence. Being a woman means being strong, and there is always a specific deposit of strength in women. Women are fearfully, beautifully, completely, and powerfully created by God for some distinct and specific purpose. Every lady is distinctive in her own way.

The importance of women in society cannot be overstated. They play critical functions because they have consistently sustained the growth of society and shaped the future of nations. Because of their crucial responsibilities in various sectors in the increasing complicated social scene, women are emerging as a source of power and a symbol of progress in any community and nation.

Mothers are the first teachers of their children when they are born. A child learns about her social heritage, religious heritage, race laws, land laws, codes of conduct, morals, and so on from her mother. She is always concerned about the child’s and the entire family’s physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being, and she ensures that they are healthy at all times.

In the household, a woman (MOTHER) is the family health officer who is always awake while others are asleep to safeguard the physical well-being of all family members. She is an organizer who organizes the home so that everyone in the family can live well, eat well, sleep well, live happily, and operate well and optimally. Every member of the family seeks her assistance, counsel, food, understanding, and sympathy, and they rely on her for mediation if the need arises.

Women work as directors, house managers, accountants, economists, mothers, business partners, instructors, artists, distributors, lawyers, disciplinarians, home doctors, and special advisers to family members. They advocate for children.

Women are critical to long-term development, and they are generally thorough in their leadership roles. Because they are specifically and naturally blessed by the Almighty God, they can mix multiple things at once and never become distracted.

Women are particularly endowed with a number of traits, such as kindness, compassion, nurturing, integrity, sensitivity, expressiveness, understanding, affection, support, creativity, self-confidence, confidentiality, emotional intelligence, empathy, tenderness, attractiveness, honesty, helpfulness, sobriety, councillors, adventurousness, humour, modesty, positivity, responsibility, peacemaker, and strong instinct. Women can be viewed as household angels.

Women are givers, caregivers, and take the welfare of their home seriously to ensure that all members of her family are properly fed at all times. She is always present to breastfeed her small child, even when the man is sound asleep, and she does so with love and pride as a mother. She is kind and gentle with the children’s errors, and she always listens to them without muttering.

Without women, there would be no family, no kids, no society, no peace, advancement, culture, direction, or effective leadership since women are the support system for every successful man. In light of this, wome must be treated properly and with respect in society. Women should be granted their rights, and shouldn’t treated unfairly because of their gender. Women should always be honored.

I want to wish all women a happy Women’s Day.

Thank you.

Amb. Dr (Mrs) Enape Victoria Ayishetu,PhD, FCPA,FCTI FCCA, ,FCFP,FCFA,FCFIP,FCE,FPFM,FCCT,MNIM,CFE,CPFM

Accredited United Nations Peace Ambassador for Non-Governmental Organization in Special Consultative Status on Economic and Social Council