The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has okayed the request by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the conduct of the just-concluded February 25 presidential election.

Justice Joseph Ikyegh said the electoral umpire has assured them the information in the BVAS had been uploaded into their back-end server for safety.

Also, the court granted the request of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to inspect election materials used for the same exercise.

INEC had asked the court for an order to reconfigure the BVAS.

LEADERSHIP reports that the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, and other chieftains of the party had stormed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to witness proceedings on Wednesday.

In company of Obi at the Tribunal were the national chairman of the party, Mr Julius Abure, Senator Victor Umeh and others.