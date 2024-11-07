Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, one of the largest private tertiary healthcare providers in West Africa, has once again made history by earning the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI) for the fifth time, with each accreditation spanning three years.

The remarkable milestone highlighted the Lagos-based hospital’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional patient care while meeting the highest global healthcare standards.

Since 2022, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has operated as a subsidiary of Iwosan Investments Limited, a pioneering healthcare investment holding company focused on healthcare innovation through strategic investment in critical infrastructure, quality, and accessibility across Nigeria. With this support, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has launched new initiatives underscoring a commitment to holistic healthcare and highlights the transformative impact of Iwosan’s investment in fostering a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem within Nigeria.

Speaking on the accreditation, Dr Olubisi Oyeniran, Managing Director of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, remarked, “We are immensely proud to receive our fifth JCI Gold Seal of Approval, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare to our patients. This achievement embodies our brand promise, ‘We will look after you,’ by ensuring that our patients receive the safest, most compassionate, and highest quality care at every touchpoint of their journey with us.”

Dr. Oyeniran further explained that JCI surveyors conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the hospital’s adherence to international standards, covering all aspects of patient safety, care quality, anaesthesia and surgery, medication management, and infection control. They also assessed governance, facility management, staff qualifications, and information management.

JCI commended the hospital for meeting over 1,200 Key Performance Indicators, confirming its commitment to quality improvement and maintaining high standards in healthcare.

“This accreditation is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, who continuously strive to uphold global standards. Together, we ensure that every patient who comes to us receives safe, high-quality care. Our commitment to providing exceptional patient care remains stronger than ever,” Dr. Oyeniran added.

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals was the first hospital group in Sub-Saharan Africa to achieve JCI accreditation. The JCI accreditation is recognised globally as a benchmark for quality and safety in healthcare. First accredited in 2011, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has successfully undergone rigorous re-accreditation processes in 2015, 2018, 2021, and now for the fifth time in 2024.

The JCI accreditation is a globally recognised mark of excellence, enhancing healthcare institutions’ staff education, skill development, and adherence to core safety standards. By receiving JCI’s Gold Seal of Approval, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has consistently demonstrated alignment with best practices in acute care services, including diagnostic, curative, and rehabilitative care, as well as urgent and emergency patient support.

With this latest JCI accreditation, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals further solidifies its position as a leader in healthcare innovation and patient safety, exemplifying its commitment to exceptional patient care while setting new benchmarks for healthcare quality in Nigeria.

This achievement reflects the hospital’s unwavering dedication to providing safe, efficient, and high-quality patient care, alongside a commitment to employing and retaining local talent. By fostering skill development through international expertise, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals ensures a highly experienced, well-rounded, and diverse team, poised to advance medical care across Nigeria and reduce the need for patients to travel internationally for treatment.