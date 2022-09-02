National secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Anyanwu has called on Nigerians to emulate elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu kind heart for assisting and improving humanity.

He made the disclosure in a statement to celebrate Imo born business and political mogul, Iwuanyanwu on his 80th birthday celebration.

According to him, Iwuanyanwu as a foremost nationalist, industrialist, and elder statesman should be emulated because the successes he recorded in business, social and political arena were exemplary.

He said “Chief Iwuanyanwu’s contributions to the uplift of Ndigbo and Nigeria in general can not be forgotten. He has put smiles on the faces of the downtrodden, the dejected and the less privileged persons. All these, he has done without expecting any special recognition.

“Leaders like Chief Iwuanyanwu are seen once in a century, but the reason why God keeps him going is because of his good heart and affection to people. He is a role model, an exceptional change agent and a pillar of democracy in Africa”

ADVERTISEMENT

On his birthday celebration, Anyanwu said “As he celebrates his four score birthday anniversary, I join other Nigerians of goodwill as well as the host of heaven to wish him sound health and increased wisdom to continue to give guidance and leadership to the country and the Igbo race at large.”

He prayed God’s countenance to continuously shine upon Iwuanyanwu now and the years ahead.

Meanwhile the Imo State chapter of the Correspondents Chapel will on Saturday hold a lecture series to celebrate Iwuanyanwu even as leaders from the political, religious, economic, and tribal sectors are set to attend from different parts of Nigeria.