Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has accused the Senate of deliberately frustrating the genuine intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Buhari had while ordering the removal of the former interim administrator of the NDDC, Effiong Akwa Okon, instructed that the board should be inaugurated without delay.

The IYC, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, expressed dismay over the continuous delay by the Senate, days after it reconvened after recess, to act on the interventionist agency’s matter.

The statement, which was signed by the group’s Abuja/Northern Nigeria chapter chairman, Comrade Adams Marbo, noted that it was on the strength of the president’s position that the minster of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umanah Okon Umanah, during his recent visit to the NDDC headquarters, informed journalists that the names of the reconstituted Board had already been sent to the Senate.