Survivors of the October 8, 2021 invasion of Izombe community in Oguta local government area of Imo State have appealed to Governor Hope Uzodinma to intervene in ameliorating their plight.

Four persons including two soldiers and two civilians were killed during a misunderstanding over sharing of toll collected from oil bunkerers.

President of Umuokwu Youth Association, Oguwike Okorie while addressing newsmen in Izombe, said they declared a fast with prayers to seek God’s intervention on the continued plight of victims of the invasion.

Okorie who lamented that the victims and survivors of the attack knew nothing about the problem appealed to the governor to assist them live near normal lives.

He said; “It is public knowledge the level of destruction suffered by our people last year when security operatives invaded Umuokwu, Umuorji and Ndioko communities. Many buildings, vehicles, motorcycles and other properties were damaged, leaving scores of the victims homeless. Since the unfortunate situation, almost 100 per cent of the victims are still homeless because they are poor and vulnerable individuals struggling to feed.

“We thank the governor for his demonstration of love for the community over the unfortunate incident, but we appeal that he steps up action towards the rebuilding of the houses as the victims are in serious agony”.

According to him, most of the victims were sick with high blood pressure while some who sustained injuries were either dead or in critical condition.

The youth leader said action by the state government will help alleviate the pains of the victims.

Further he said already the panel of inquiry had submitted their report adding that government was yet to release the white paper on it.

Security operatives had invaded Umuokwu, Umuorji and Ndioko communities all in Aborshi Izombe Autonomous Community on October 8, 2021 and destroyed more than 100 buildings following a misunderstanding between some youths and soldiers.