Stand-up comedian and Master of Ceremonies, Stainless Precious, has disclosed that the upcoming Jabi Lake Boat Cruise event, set to debut on August 31, would attract foreign investment and open doors for young musical artistes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a chat with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the comedian explained that the event will showcase a different side of Abuja by offering residents a unique experience of entertainment, relaxation, and beautiful views of the city.

“Upcoming artistes who want to take part in this event will leverage on our platform to meet individuals who can support and sponsor their careers.” Stainless said.

He stressed that every service rendered will be compensated — including MCs, musical acts, comedians, and vendors.

“We must make the Jabi Lake Cruise a recognised tourist destination in Africa, for everyone visiting Nigeria or Abuja on holiday. It can also become a major source of revenue.

“Our plan is for the event to hold twice a week and four times monthly, and it is open to