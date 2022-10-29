The management of Jabi Lake Mall has reopened the mall, after shutting down operations for two days following several reported terror alerts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The announcement was contained in a statement on the company’s Instagram handle on Friday.

On why it reopened, the mall noted that the assurances of the federal government, Heads of Security Agencies, and the Federal Capital Territory Minister precipitated the reopening.

Speaking with a staff of the mall, Ms. Jennifer, she explained that the reason given for reopening the mall was that the management has intensified security in the mall, mounting security personnel at the entrance to conduct proper checks before customers are allowed in the mall.

“When we were told to shut down on Thursday, the management just told us that they wanted to intensify the security in the mall following the terror alert. So, when they called us back, they said they have intended the security, that we should not be scared.

“For now, all customers must follow through only one entrance into the mall for a proper check. While the car park upstairs has been locked completely, for now, only the downstairs car park is opened, pending when the security threat subsides.

“Also, from what we saw yesterday Friday when we reopened, not all shops have been opened, only a few for now. But I believe that soon other shops will open. But presently, security checks are very tight in the mall,” she said.

It could be recalled that the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had dismissed reports that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was saturated with explosive bombs. He noted that the report was fake and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

“It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the FCT.

“It is unfortunate that the report is even coming from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity.

“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large”.

Following the assurance, Jabi Lake Mall in a statement said: “Following reassurances from the Federal Government, Heads of Security Agencies, and the Federal Capital Territory Minister to the general public, we are pleased to inform you that the Management of Jabi Lake Mall has reviewed all the necessary information, and has decided to reopen the Mall for trading again as of today, Friday, October 28, 2022.

“Centre Management will implement security measures to ensure everyone’s safety and maintain the highest vigilance. We ask everyone to be patient with the security operatives and allow them to conduct the necessary searches for a safe environment.

“Centre Management will continue to monitor the situation as the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. We are happy to welcome you all back for a quality shopping experience!”.