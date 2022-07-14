Nigeria’s latest sensation in the music industry, Jahrel has released a new single, titled “Money Necessary.”

The song was released by DX Music International owned by the renowned and multi talented Executive Music Producer Chris Omoaghe popularly known as Daddy X.

Daddy X has over 20 years of experience in the music industry and has worked with some of the most successful musicians, producers, and labels in Nigeria and across the globe.

The song with its unique blend of lyrical content and catchy tune has not only shot Jahrel to the limelight, it has also given the record label a new level in the industry.

“Money Necessary” is currently making waves across charts in the music industry and is available on all streaming platforms for download.