Wave-making musician, Kizz Daniel, is really having an impressive year, embarking on global tours and making hit songs.

The ‘Buga’ crooner has recorded another artistic landmark as the first artiste to hit 300 million total streams on Boomplay, making him the current most streamed artiste on the platform.

Leading the way in those streams includes some of his most acclaimed projects, such as “Barnabas” EP with 133.5 million streams, “King of Love” with 39M streams, No Bad Songs with 22.1M streams, and his most streamed single “1” at 82 million streams.

Having recorded mainstream success with “Buga” featuring Tekno, which has also been largely described as a masterstroke, the single continues to enjoy massive reception. Buga was reported to have accumulated one million streams within 24 hours of release on Boomplay and has since retained the top spot in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Togo, Zambia, DRC, Benin and Sierra Leone.

Furthering recent milestone announcements from Boomplay, Kizz Daniel’s 300 million streaming feat also signals astronomical growth levels in the music industry regarding music consumption and streaming culture.

Earlier in April 2022, Boomplay announced that Kizz Daniel became the first artiste to hit 100,000,000 project-based streams in less than six months with his fourth studio project, “Barnabas EP.”

With this feat, Kizz Daniel becomes the leader of Boomplay’s Golden Club which also houses Burna Boy, Fireboy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Rayvanny, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Naira Marley, Ruger, Black Sherif and Simi.

As Afrobeats continue to relish democratized access and resounding applause on the global stage, Boomplay’s prominence in music streaming and amplifying homegrown talents will see to an iteration of its global dominance.

Boomplay, a music streaming and download service provided by Transsnet Music Limited, houses millions of songs, videos, and entertainment news and currently has over 70 million monthly active users (MAU) with a catalogue of over 80 million songs.