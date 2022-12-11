Jola Adekola Initiative for Retired Aging and Aged Citizens (JAIRAA) has bagged an award for humanitarian services from the prestigious Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance (CILG).

As part of its annual award ceremony to recognise organisations advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across sectors, the Nigerian chapter of the CILG recognised JAIRAA’s role in advocacy for retired, aging and aged in Nigeria.

While speaking at the award presentation event held at Nigerian Army Resources Center in Asokoro, Abuja, on Saturday, Dr. Segun Ojarotade, CILG’s regional director, commended JAIRAA for its effort in advancing care and welfare for retired, aging and aged citizens in the country.

Speaking after receiving the Award, JAIRAA’s founder, Ambassador Jola Adekola, said: “it comes as a pleasant surprise that our little effort is appreciated.

“For us, a better life for retired, aging and aged is the goal. So, we dedicate this award to all retired, aging and aged people who we are advocating for.

“In the last one year, aside visiting old people’s homes and donating fund and materials to support them, we have advocated for payment of pension and gratuity of aging pensioners, amplifying their plight to the government.

“Our recent advocacy for NITEL staff owed 63 months of salaries has yielded result as 15 months of their salaries were paid, while the government promised to pay more before the year runs out,” she explained.

Founded by Ambassador Helen Jolaade Adekola, JAIRAA is committed to improving the quality of life of the retired and older people in Nigeria and Africa.

The organisation places emphasis on life-long fitness and a world where everyone can stay active and healthy, regardless of age, while advocating for welfare and inclusion of older people in nation-building.

The immediate-past governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and a host of other dignitaries were among award recipients at the ceremony.