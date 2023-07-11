Tuesday, July 11, 2023
JAIZ Bank Appoints Bintube Board Chairman

by Mark Itsibor
11 seconds ago
in Business
Jaiz Bank's new Chairman

Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has announced the appointment of Mohammed Mustapha Bintube as its new chairman of the Board of Directors.

According to a statement from the bank, Bintube’s appointment followed the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), after his recommendation to the apex bank.

He replaces Umaru Abdul Mutallab, who was the bank’s chairman for about a decade.

Prior to his appointment to the new role, Bintube was a shareholder and pioneer managing director and chief executive officer of Jaiz Bank Plc from 2011 to 2013.

He is currently the chairman, Buraq Capital Limited from 2014 till date. He is also the chairman, board of directors of Emerging Africa Trustees Limited, a position he has held from 2022 till date.

