Police Arrest Soccer Coach Allegedly Raping Unconscious Boys

Franklin Police Department police said they have arrested a “popular” Tennessee soccer coach after finding videos on his cell phone depicting unconscious boys being raped.

Camilo Hurtado Campos is being held in Franklin, Tennessee, on charges of rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor with additional charges expected to be filed, according to a Sunday news release from the Franklin Police Department.

Police say they were alerted after Campos left his phone at a restaurant and employees went through the device, looking for information about the owner so they could return it.

“What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children, and so they called police,” authorities said in the news release.

Authorities investigated and found hundreds of disturbing images and videos on the 63-year-old’s phone, according to the release. Police say Campos “recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old.”