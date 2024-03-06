The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced that the 2024 Mock-UTME will be held on Thursday, March 7th, 2024.

The Board also said all candidates sitting for the 2024 Mock-UTME would be allowed to enter the examination hall with an ordinary HP pencil for numerical analysis if they so desired.

JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Wednesday said the clarification became necessary following series of enquiries from candidates and the public regarding whether HP pencils were permitted in the examination hall as a writing material.

He said: “It should be noted that the Board had hitherto prohibited the use of pencils and other banned materials in view of the nefarious ends that these materials are put.”

“The Board, has, however, okayed the use of ordinary HP pencil during the upcoming Mock-UTME and the main scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April, 2024.”

Consequently, candidates are urged to note that they are to come with only one pencil to their respective examination centres as specified while ensuring that they are not in possession of any other prohibited items.