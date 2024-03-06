President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike to set machinery in motion to ensuring emergency distribution of grains to residents to ameliorate living condition.

The directive came barely four days after the looting of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Agricultural warehouses by angry residents of the nation’s capital.

Tinubu who gave the directive in a memo addressed to the FCT Minister on Tuesday, instructed that a strategic committee be constituted to ensure a transparent and equitable distribution of the grains to vulnerable Nigerians through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud while announcing the constitution of the committee yesterday at a maiden meeting with area council chairmen and other stakeholders, said the committee has less than two weeks to carry out the presidential directive.

Mahmoud who expressed disappointment at the area council chairmen for treating the invitation to the maiden strategic stakeholders meeting with levity, warned them against any act that will sabotage the good intention of the president towards the residents of the territory.

She listed members of the committee to include chairmen of the six area councils, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), traditional rulers, Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and faith-based organisations.

Others are representatives of the National Union of Local Government Employees, Nigeria Red Cross Society, women association, persons living with disabilities, youth associations, principals of boarding schools, civil society organisations and the media.