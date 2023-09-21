Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Equal Opportunity Group has rescheduled its first national conference on equal opportunity of access to higher education in Nigeria earlier scheduled held on Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27 to Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

The date change is a result of the declaration of Wednesday, 27th September 2023, as a public holiday by the federal government.

The new development was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the board’s acting director of public affairs and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

The board regrets all inconveniences occasioned by the change in date and calls on all stakeholders to note the change and act accordingly.

According to the statement, other information about the venue and time remains as earlier announced.

The conference, which has the theme: “Towards Increasing Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education in Nigeria, “aims to boost the enrolment opportunities of persons with disabilities in the Nigerian tertiary education system.

The statement urged the expected participants to indicate their interest by registering through a dedicated link.

“Registration for the conference is free. However, participants would be responsible for other associated costs, including transportation and accommodation,” he added.