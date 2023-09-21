TheNiche Newspaper is gearing up once again for its annual corporate social responsibility initiative, spearheaded by its developmental arm, Theniche Foundation for Development Journalism.

This year’s edition of TheNiche Lecture will feature the former governor of Rivers State who is also a former minister of transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.

Chief executive officer of TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja. He said the lecture series is part of its contribution to national discourse, aimed at fostering the much-needed renaissance in our society.

“Mr Amaechi will delve into the enigmatic question of ‘why we Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism, and the Nigerian Condition.’ His insights promise to captivate our audience and provide valuable perspectives.”

The event is scheduled to be held on 26 October 2023, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“We extend a warm invitation to all to join us on this memorable occasion,” he added.