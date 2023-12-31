Dr. Tosan Erhabor, Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), has revealed that a total of 10,697 medical laboratory scientists have left the country, including 4,504 that relocated in 2023.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Erhabor acknowledged the significant exodus and stressed that the Federal Ministry of Health is actively developing a policy to address the issue. “The total number of medical laboratory scientists who have migrated is 10,697,” he confirmed.

Erhabor explained that the upcoming policy aims to regulate the migration of Nigerian health workers, ensuring a more sustainable healthcare workforce. He also highlighted recent government efforts to improve conditions for medical professionals, including reviewing hazard allowances and considering revisions to the minimum wage and specific allowances.

“Safe and conducive work environments can be key to reducing brain drain among medical laboratories,” Erhabor said..

Statistics reveal that over 4,504 medical laboratory scientists left the country in 2023 alone. Erhabor attributed this exodus to a combination of factors, including poor remuneration and uncertainties in career progression, particularly in Teaching Hospitals; a desire to study abroad, acquire new skills, and enhance professional standing; concerns about the security situation, poor infrastructure, and lack of modern equipment; as well as the rising cost of living, making it challenging for many to provide basic care and quality education for their families.

According to Erhabor, the preferred destinations for these migrating professionals are the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.