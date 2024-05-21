The United Kingdom Government has prolonged the seasonal work visa program by 5 years, till 2029.

This is after offering 43,000 seasonal work visas to immigrant workers in the horticultural sector and an additional 2,000 visas to the poultry sector.

This implies that the immigration dream of 45,000 people has the chance of being achieved.

Here’s all you need to know to immigrate as a seasonal worker to the UK.

What You Should Know About Being A Seasonal Worker In The UK In 2024

• The seasonal worker visa is only for those who are not in the UK at the moment.

• You are applying to work as a horticulturist for up to 6 months. Your task would involve picking fruit and vegetables or flowers, or a poultry job.

• You can apply for Horticulture Seasonal Work visas at any time of the year.

• You can do a poultry job from the 2nd of October to the 31st of December.

• You can apply for poultry seasonal worker visas by the 15th of November each year.

Who Is Eligible To Apply As A Seasonal Worker In The UK?



Anyone who must apply and be granted a seasonal work visa to the UK must:

• Be an applicant of 18 years and above.

• Have a certificate of sponsorship with a reference number from a UK employer.

• Have proof of at least £1,270 to support yourself, except your employer is sponsoring you.

• You must have secured a Horticulture or Poultry job.

What Documents Do You Need To Apply For A Seasonal Visa in The UK?



To apply for a seasonal visa, you must have the following documents:

• A Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) serial number which is given to you by your sponsor.

• A statement from a bank showing that you have enough funds to sustain yourself unless your sponsor is providing for that.

• A valid international Passport with a blank space for your visa and any other document that proves your nationality.

• A certified translation of any document that is not written in English or Welsh.

Steps To Apply For A UK Seasonal Work Visa

To apply for a seasonal work visa, follow the processes below:

• Fill out the application form on the UK Government’s Visas and immigration website [www.gov.uk/seasonal-worker-visa/apply].

• Upload your photographed and scanned documents on the online portal.

• Pay the sum of £259 as a visa fee upon completion of your application.

• Book an appointment with a visa application center.

How Long Would It Take To Apply For And Get A UK Seasonal Worker Visa

• You can apply for a seasonal work visa for up to 3 months before the day you are due to start work in the UK.

• Getting a decision from the UK government may take longer depending on your situation.

• The Seasonal worker Visa is valid for six months.

• You can enter the UK up to 2 weeks before the start date of your job.

What You Can Do And Not Do As A UK Seasonal Worker



• You can do the job specified in your certificate of sponsorship.

• You can study for the duration of your visa

• You cannot take a permanent job.

• You cannot take another job especially when it is not specified in your Certificate of Sponsorship (COS).

• You cannot apply for, or get public funds.

• You cannot bring in dependents/family members.

• You cannot settle permanently in the UK.

You Can Get More Information from the UK government’s website.