The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, on Saturday, announced the interception of 19 stowaways aboard two merchant vessels en route Europe.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the Base Information Officer, NNS BEECROFT, Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim, the arrest was part of the Nigerian Navy’s ongoing effort to sanitise the maritime environment of all forms of criminalities.

According to Lit. Ibrahim, 15 stowaways were arrested on Thursday, December 19, and on Saturday, December, 21, in two separate operations.

“The Base through its Quick Response Team (QRT) Deployed at ATLAS COVE on 19 December 2024 intercepted 15 stowaways onboard an European bound vessel MT KRITI RUBY. Similarly, on 21 December 2024, the QRT intercepted additional 4 stowaways onboard MT MCC YANBU.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the stowaways boarded the vessels at night and concealed themselves in the rudder compartment while attempting to illegally migrate to Europe.

“MT KRITI RUBY raised alarm through the Nigerian Navy Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, Falcon Eye Alignment and requested for immediate interception of the suspected stowaways. The Falcon Eye Alignment successfully vectored NNS BEECROFT QRT which led to the interception of 15 suspected stowaways at Lagos fairway buoy. On the other hand, the interception of the additional 4 suspects onboard MT MCC YANBU was sequel to credible intelligence availed by NNS BEECROFT personnel deployed for escort duties onboard the vessel. The prompt response of the Quick Response Team has saved the stowaways from exposure to life threatening situation during the long voyage.”

Lit. Ibrahim, however, bemoaned the effect of stowaways on maritime operations, saying their action poses security threats to vessels.

“The effect of stowaways on maritime operations can not be overemphasized as it poses security threats to vessels and aids smuggling, piracy as well as drug and human trafficking amongst other maritime threats.

“The NNS BEECROFT under the leadership of Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, will continue to maintain credible presence along Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks to ensure a safe and secured maritime environment for socioeconomic activities to thrive.

“The first 15 suspected stowaways were handed over on Friday 20 December 2024, to the Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Port/Marine Command, Apapa for further investigation and necessary action. While the remaining 4 suspected stowaways will be handed over as soon as possible,” he added.