A Sharon bus has crashed into a residential building in Lambata, Gurara local government area of Niger State, killing a pregnant woman.

It was learnt that the commercial bus was on its way from Lagos State en route Kano State, when it ran into the family compound of the late Village Head of Lambata, Abdulsafur Lambata, killing the pregnant woman.

The victim was said to be a traveller who was taking a nap in front of the building after the vehicle in which she was travelling developed a fault at the location.

The Sharon bus driver was said to be on high speed when the vehicle lost control and ran into the building.

