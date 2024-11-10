Former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has advised Nigerians contemplating relocation abroad to remain in the country and contribute to its development, warning that they may face increasing rejection from foreign nations.

The human rights activist made this statement on his X account (formerly Twitter), following recent changes in Canadian immigration policy.

LEADERSHIP reports that Canada had last week ended its policy on 10-year automatic visa for Nigerians and several other nationalities, as part of a broader tightening of immigration policies by Western nations.

Recall that Nigerians alongside other Africans desperately move to the Americas and Europe in droves in what is now known as the ‘Japa’ syndrome in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker highlighted the growing difficulty for Africans seeking to relocate or work in the West, stating, “Canada has ended its ten-year automatic visa to Nigerians and other nationals. Many countries in the West are tightening their entry gates against Africans who want to immigrate, relocate, study, or work.”

He went on to suggest that this restrictive stance does not apply uniformly across the globe, pointing out that citizens of countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Korea, China, and Japan faced lesser barriers. “The far right are on the rise. They don’t do that to the Saudis, Qataris, Koreans, Chinese or the Japanese. The message is clear: Your country is where you belong,” Sani wrote.

The former Senator stressed the importance of nation-building, calling on Nigerians to focus on improving their own country rather than seeking opportunities abroad. “We make it better or we continue to face this systemic rejection and institutionalised humiliation,” he warned.