Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has urged Nigerian politicians to emulate the exemplary lifestyle of the country’s founding fathers.

Jega spoke at a book launch in Bauchi at the weekend where he emphasised the importance of responsible leadership and the need for politicians to lead by example.

The book, which chronicles the political struggles of Umar Launi Usman and Sa’adu Zungur, highlighted the selfless contributions of the two political icons to Nigeria’s development.

Represented by Dr. Habu Mohammed, Jega explained that the stories of the two icons served as a reminder to all, particularly Nigerian politicians, on the importance of integrity, honesty, and selflessness in leadership.

He said, “Malam Aminu Kano and Sa’adu Zungur are among the leading Northern Nigeria’s heroes who catapulted social consciousness among the people of northern Nigeria about their inhuman treatment by the colonial state and its allies, the feudal lords.

“To Malam Aminu Kano, Sa’adu Zungur was not only a teacher, but also a mentor and an inspiring person, in short, a “guiding light”, because of his wisdom and phenomenal insights on public issues.

“In addition to the gift of knowledge and intellectualism, Malam Sa’adu Zungur was also a fearless person who not only expressed his views and contempt with colonial rule, but also a very frank person who told what he considered as the truth without any hesitation.”

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Kasim Ibrahim, reiterated the state government’s commitment to emulating the exemplary leadership of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

He told the occasion graced by notable politicians and top government officials that his administration has executed numerous developmental projects across the state, and solicited the support of the citizens in its bid to continue delivering excellent results.

Bala stressed that any effort made to recapture the lost glory and history, as well as inform the people about happenings of the past with its heroes is commendable.

“It is good that somebody has come with the idea of writing about our heroes and highlighting their contributions to the development of the society”, the governor noted.

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University Kashere in Gombe State, Prof. Umar Pate who was the book reviewer and represented by Ibrahim Isa, described the book as a “driver that present leaders should use to lead.”