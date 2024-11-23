The National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited more foreign schools to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The newly accredited schools in addition to the existing ones are in Niger Republic and Equitorial Guinea.

A statement by NECO’s Acting Director, Information and Public Relations on Saturday, Azeez Sani, said the accreditation team visited the schools to assess their readiness to write both examinations.

According to Sani, the accreditation team inspected classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer laboratories, workshops, examination halls and sport facilities to determine their adequacy and suitability for NECO examinations.

He said after a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status.

The accreditation of the foreign schools bears testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond the shores of Nigeria.

In another development, he added that candidates are participating in the ongoing NECO SSCE External in Diffa, Niger Republic.

He said the UNHCR School, Diffa, Niger Republic is the first NECO SSCE External Centre outside Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP recalls that NECO examinations are now written by candidates in Benin Republic, Togo, Cote’d Ivoire, Niger Republic, Equitorial Guinea and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.