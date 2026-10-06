Leaders and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jema’a local government area (LGA), including Kafanchan Wards A and B, have rallied support for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

They also mobilised support for all APC candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group, under the APC Jema’a Emirate (Kafanchan A and B) pledged to mobilise voters across Southern Kaduna and work for the victory of the party at all levels.

In a statement issued yesterday by Abubakar Hassan, Ismaila Tijjani, Prof. Bashir Idris, Hon. Babalele, Nasir Alluh, Abdullahi Abamu Abubakar, Danjuma Usman, Ibrahim Vichi Aliyu, Aluwasu, Hon. Ishayaka Ladan, Jibril Muhammad D., Musbahu Ado and others, the group pledged to support peaceful and issue-based campaigns.

The APC supporters said they were committed to the progress, stability and victory of the party, adding that they would mobilise voters, promote peaceful participation and support all duly nominated APC candidates.

The group also reaffirmed its loyalty to Tinubu and his administration, saying the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda had emphasised cooperation with state and local governments in strengthening primary healthcare, basic education and other essential public services.

The APC members expressed confidence in Governor Uba Sani’s administration, citing interventions in education, healthcare, infrastructure, rural development and other areas.

They particularly commended the proposed upgrade and conversion of Sir Patrick Yakowa General Hospital, Kafanchan, to a Federal Medical Centre.

According to the group, the proposed upgrade would improve access to specialised healthcare for residents of Kafanchan, Jema’a, Southern Kaduna and neighbouring communities.

The group also appreciated the appointment of indigenes of the area into various public offices, as well as the provision of learning materials to schools and refurbishment of primary healthcare centres.

It said the interventions had strengthened the people’s sense of belonging and contributed to the development of their communities.

The APC supporters pledged to mobilise peacefully and lawfully for the party’s victory, while rejecting violence, hate speech, misinformation, intimidation and other forms of divisive politics.

“Our strength lies in our unity, our confidence lies in purposeful leadership, and our responsibility is to the people,” the group said.

They also appealed to APC members to set aside personal differences and unite behind the party’s candidates.