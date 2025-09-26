Jemima Adelekan, a dynamic actor, lifestyle creator, entrepreneur, and media strategist, has embarked on a bold new travel and lifestyle project that aims to showcase Nigeria region by region, uncovering hidden gems and telling stories beyond the glossy postcards.

Advertisement

Fresh from her first leg exploring the Western States of Nigeria, Adelekan said her mission was to “capture the beauty, complexity, and truth of places through her own lens” while inspiring Nigerians and global audiences to rediscover the magic in everyday details.

“I started travelling because I believe the world deserves to be seen beyond its postcards,” Adelekan explained. “It’s in the smell of fresh bread from a family bakery, the laughter in a small-town market, or the pride of a craftsman sharing his work. These are the human details that make a place come alive.”

Advertisement

Adelekan described herself first as a storyteller, a role that has informed her work as an actor, writer, entrepreneur, and media strategist. According to her, each identity has sharpened the other: “My architectural training makes me see structure and detail, writing deepens my performances, and strategy allows me to connect meaningfully with audiences. For me, these identities are not separate, they are different lenses through which I see and shape the world.”

Her travels through Owo in Ondo State, for instance, revealed that beyond history and landscapes, the real story was the warmth of the people. In Oyo State, her visit to the mystical Sugidi Lake, where locals believe fish cannot be cooked, shifted her perspective on travel. “It made me realize travel is not just about pretty places, but about the soul of a place: its traditions, beliefs, and wonders.”

At a time when many destinations are reduced to “Instagram-famous” backdrops, Adelekan says she is determined to keep her storytelling authentic. She slows down in each place, listens to locals, and prioritizes human connections over staged moments.

“I don’t just chase the prettiest angle. I focus on the heartbeat of the place, the voices, the sounds, the small details that make it real,” she noted.

Her goal is not only to reach avid travelers but also those who may never get the chance to see the world physically. “I want them to feel like they’ve travelled with me, not just watched me travel.”

Adelekan chose to begin her journey in the Western States because they are both “familiar and misunderstood.” She hopes to challenge stereotypes, including the assumption that modernization has erased traditions. “Beneath the busy cities, the culture is very much alive in the festivals, the crafts, the food, and the stories.”

Her project, which will gradually cover all regions of Nigeria, is as much about discovery as it is about connection. She believes travel fosters empathy, helping people see life through the eyes of others. “It stops being their culture and becomes a shared human experience.”

While passion fuels her journey, Adelekan acknowledges the challenge of building a sustainable brand around her work. She is exploring partnerships with tourism boards, brands, and local businesses that align with her values, ensuring her audience can trust her voice.

“If there’s one mindset shift I want to inspire, it’s this: you don’t have to travel across the world to experience wonders. There is beauty, history, and culture right where you are. Sometimes, it’s right in your own backyard.”

With her mix of artistry, entrepreneurship, and media strategy, Jemima Adelekan is positioning herself as one of Nigeria’s most compelling new travel storytellers, bringing audiences closer to the heart of places, one journey at a time.