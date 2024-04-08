Nollywood actress, Adejumoke Oreoluwa Aderounmu, popularly known for her role as ‘Esther’ in popular TV series Jenifa’s Diary, is dead.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the 40-year-old actress died in the early hours of Saturday.

Adejumoke Aderounmu was born of March 26, 1984 and passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The cause of her death was yet to be made public as of the time of filing this report.

However, according information available on social media, a funeral service has since been held for Aderounmu Adejumoke at Owu Baptist Church, Totoro area of Abeokuta in Ogun State.

Details Later…