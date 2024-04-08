The attorney-general of Ondo State, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, has said Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has a right of first refusal among all the aspirants jostling for the number one seat of the state.

Right of first refusal is the privilege of being considered first among all the contenders vying for the state’s top position in the upcoming Ondo governorship election.

He expressed satisfaction with the party leadership and its members in the state for their willingness to adhere to this principle.

Ajulo emphasised that Governor Aiyedatiwa has been a loyal party, involving party leaders and members in his governance, and he has demonstrated exceptional performance since assuming leadership in the state a few months ago.

The attorney-general said democracy cannot be practiced without considering the rule of law, conventions, and established practices.

“One of these unwritten rules within political parties is to grant the incumbent the opportunity for re-election before considering other candidates”, he said.

He further explained that exceptions to this rule occur when the incumbent has performed poorly and lost the confidence of their party.