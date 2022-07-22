The scarcity of aviation fuel is hitting airline operators hard as Ibom Air and Air Peace, on Friday, separately hinted passengers to expect flight cancellations in the coming days.

In separate press statements made available to LEADERSHIP by Ibom Air and Air Peace, the two airlines said the scarcity of Jet A1 was greatly impacting their operations and might consequently lead to flight cancellations.

In a press statement signed by the

GM Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette, the airline said, “this is to bring to your (customer’s) notice that the growing unavailability of aviation fuel has greatly impacted on our operations, leading to flight delays. At this point, it might now result in some flight cancellations.

“While this situation is unprecedented and disruptive to our value proposition, we assure you that it is as distressing to us as it is to you.

“At Ibom Air, we will continue to do everything in our ability to operate our flight schedule as close to 100% as possible while looking forward to normalcy being restored at the earliest.”

On its part, Air Peace, in a statement signed by its management, said: “This is to inform our valued customers that the worsening aviation fuel scarcity in Nigeria is taking a toll on our flight operations, causing some delays and cancellations.

“While we deeply regret the inconveniences being experienced as a result of this situation, be rest assured that we are doing our best to deliver hitch-free flight services.

“We plead for your understanding, as we hope that the fuel scarcity crisis gets resolved soon, and normal operations restored.”

LEADERSHIP reports that within the past three months, major domestic airline operators have lamented sharp increase in aviation fuel cost and they have repeatedly threatened to halt operations.

The intervention of the Nigerian government, which promised to resolve the aviation fuel scarcity, has apparently not been felt.

The lingering scarcity pushed airline operators to increase flight base fare to N50,000 and above since February this year, with many Nigerians criticising the move.