Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko popularly known as Jide Babs has finally released his movie Esugbayi Eleko, a historical drama that tells the story of one of Lagos’ most iconic monarchs, Oba Esugbayi Eleko, and his resistance against British colonial authorities.

Advertisement

The 119-minute film, which appeared in the National Film and Video Censors Board’s (NFVCB) August 2025 approval list, revisits the monarch’s defiance that led to his exile in 1925. It also highlights his alliances with nationalist leader Herbert Macaulay and market women’s leader Alimotu Pelewura, while showcasing the loyalty of the Idejo chiefs.

Kosoko who drew from his royal background to produce the film, described it as a legacy project that pays close attention to cultural authenticity in language, costumes, and set designs.

Advertisement

“Oba Esugbayi Eleko was not just a king; he was a symbol of resistance, wisdom, and cultural preservation,” Kosoko said.

Industry observers believe the project could open new ground for Nollywood in historical storytelling and attract attention on the international festival circuit.