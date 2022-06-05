All Progressives Congress in Jigawa State has inaugurated a reconciliation committee under the leadership of Senator Bello Maitama to stop mass exit of aggrieved members ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar approved the inauguration of the 27-member committee which is saddled with the responsibility of contacting all the party members and aspirants who were not satisfied with the conduct of the just concluded gubernatorial, state and national assembly primary elections in the state.

The committee is expected to convince all the aggrieved party members to stay in the party as hundreds of them including serving senators had indicated plans to dump the party .

In their reaction to the outcome of APC primary elections, a pro-democracy group known as Progressive Network For Democracy ( PND) commended the peaceful conduct of the party primaries in the state.

The group stated this in a press statement signed by the PND national secretary comrade Sale Birniwa in Dutse.

The statement described the successful conduct of the primary election as a sign of democratic development in the state and also how people of the state and political actors respect the tenets of democracy.

The group also commended Governor Muhammad Badaru for being neutral during the primaries which provided the enabling environment for all the aspirants to participate freely without fear of political intimidation.