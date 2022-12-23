The immediate past women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf Gumel has dumped the ruling party in the state for opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hauwa was accompanied by a former commissioner of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture under former Governor Sule Lamido’s administration, Alhaji Aminu Muhammad to the residence of the PDP governorship candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido, where she was welcomed and integrated into PDP.

Lamido assured her of enjoying all rights and privileges due to all PDP members, adding that Hauwa, her supporters and followers will be received in an elaborate ceremony to formally and officially welcome her to the PDP.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate told Hauwa that the PDP belongs to all Nigerians adding that “it is a party that protects the interest of everyone, and holds women and Youths in high esteem. You are welcome to your home,” Lamido said.