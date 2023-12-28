Governor Malam Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, pledging its faithful implementation.

The Governor signed the budget less than a week after its passage by the state House of Assembly.

In his remarks following the budget signing, Governor Namadi praised the Assembly for scrutinising the budget, completing all necessary legislative work, and passing it within a timely manner.

He said that the assembly’s prompt approval of the budget would allow the state executive to maintain the annual budget calendar and deliver the anticipated dividends of democracy to the people of Jigawa State.

He said, “Today is memorable occasion, as we signed our first budget since assumed office, and it marks another milestone in our quest to make Jigawa Great.

“We are committed to the full implementation of this document which was designed as a framework to guide our annual expenditure for achieving the desire goals ”

The approved Jigawa State 2024 budget stands at ₦298.14 billion, with N111.98 billion (37%) allocated for recurrent expenditure and N175.44 billion (59%) for Capital expenditure.